Man Unexpectedly Runs Into Google CEO Sundar Pichai While Visiting Sister, Shares Experience

An innocuous trip to meet his sister turned into a once-in-a-lifetime surprise for an Indian-origin man when he unexpectedly bumped into Google CEO Sundar Pichai. The man named Akash Wadawadigi took to social media to share the rare encounter, stating he ran into the 'head honcho' of Google by surprise.

Mr Wadawadigi, a Stanford alumnus, shared a photo of himself and his sister standing alongside Mr Pichai at Google's iconic California campus.

"Visited my sister @Google HQ today and ran into the head honcho himself! Mr @sundarpichai, it was a pleasure," Mr Wadawadigi captioned the post.

See the viral post here:

visited my sister @Google HQ today and ran into the head honcho himself! mr @sundarpichai it was a pleasure, do check out @tryramp 🤝 pic.twitter.com/e0ns2MwdEI — Akash (@akashtronaut) August 27, 2025

'You lucky'

As the post went viral, garnering over 1.74 lakh views, social media users congratulated the man for the impromptu picture, whilst others lauded Mr Pichai's humility.

"Running into Sundar Pichai??? Damn you lucky for sure," said one user while another added: "This will be a story to tell your grandchildren."

A third commented: "Mr Pichai is an amazing personality, please come back to India."

A fourth said: "Why does @sundarpichai always look like he is on his way to a wedding reception, of an acquaintance or a safe-distance relative, happening in kodambakkam which he is attending."

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations By Indians In Texas Divides Internet, Video Viral

Pichai, who has led Google since 2015 and later took on the role of Alphabet CEO, has long been admired for his humility. After completing his B.Tech in metallurgical and materials engineering from IIT, Mr Pichai did his MS in Engineering and Materials Science from Stanford University and an MBA from the Wharton School and joined Google in 2004.

Currently, Mr Pichai is responsible for the strategic direction of the company, with focus pivoting on areas like advanced technologies and artificial intelligence (AI). According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Mr Pichai holds a net worth of $1.1 billion.