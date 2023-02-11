Man Tweets Photo Of Rat Inside Bread Packet Ordered From Blinkit, Company Responds

The rat trapped inside the bread packet.

A lot of people are now using instant delivery applications like Swiggy, Big Basket and Blinkit to order groceries and other items. These applications have made the lives of so many people easier and also allow them to pay hassle-free. However, in a horrific incident, a user ordered a packet of bread from Blinkit and found a rat trapped inside it.

Nitin Arora took to Twitter to share his awful experience. In the videos and photos shared by him, one can notice a rat moving inside the bread packet. As per Mr Arora, the incident took place on February 1. "Most unpleasant experience with @letsblinkit , where alive rat was delivered inside the bread packet ordered on 1.2.23. This is alarming for all of us. If 10 minutes delivery has such baggage, @blinkitcares I would rather wait for a few hours than take such items.#blinkit #zomato," he wrote in the caption.

He even shared a screenshot of his chat with the Blinkit support executive. The company apologised and said that the "concern is genuine."

"Yes, I can see, your concern is genuine. I deeply apologise to you for this issue. We have noted this and will escalate it from our end. Your feedback for this specific incident has been noted and we will surely take corrective measures to improve the same," said the support executive.

Most unpleasant experience with @letsblinkit , where alive rat was delivered inside the bread packet ordered on 1.2.23. This is alarming for all of us. If 10 minutes delivery has such baggage, @blinkitcares I would rather wait for a few hours than take such items.#blinkit#zomatopic.twitter.com/RHNOj6tswA — Nitin Arora (@NitinA14261863) February 3, 2023

The company also took to Twitter and said, "Hi Nitin, this is not the experience we wanted you to have." They asked Mr Arora to share his phone number and order details so that they could initiate further inquiry.

Since being shared, his post has shocked many users. "Better late than never. Try to make sure, good and safe delivery," said a person.

Also Read: Order Worth ₹ 28,000 From Bengaluru Was The 'Biggest Party Order' On Blinkit, Says CEO

"As much as #EnglishOven and #Blinkit need to explain this. I wonder if our food safety authority actually audits these places time to time and checks for "Safety"," commented another user.

"They shall going forward get cats into service for delivery," said a third person.

Another user said, "If I found a rat, I would call the police. This is so dangerous."

"This is common from Blinkit. I've complained before about receiving a bread packet which was torn, and the bread inside was nibbled by a rat. When I contacted customer support on the app, they blocked my account. Their warehouses are infested with vermins. They don't care," added another person.

Featured Video Of The Day Won The U19 World Cup By Ensuring Freedom For Every Player: Shafali Verma