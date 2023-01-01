Order Worth Rs 28,000 From Bengaluru Was The 'Biggest Party Order' On Blinkit, Says CEO

The order contained "loads of chips, tonic water and a Boat speaker."

A Blinkit customer from Bengaluru placed an order worth Rs 28,962 on Blinkit on New Year's Eve, Albinder Dhindsa, CEO and Co-Founder of the app announced on Twitter. Taking to the microblogging platform, he wrote, "Biggest party order today is worth Rs 28,962 by someone from Bengaluru. Will this be the highest or?" he asked the users.

Mr Dhindsa informed that the order contained "loads of chips, tonic water and a Boat speaker." Two delivery personnel were required to deliver that order.

He had been constantly tweeting about the number and nature of orders on the online grocery platform. In one of the tweets, he mentioned that one in every three orders in Delhi today contains a soft drink on Blinkit. "Clearly not bothered by the cold, are we?" he remarked.

Mr Dhindsa also added, "41 packets of chips are being added to cart every second now on Blinkit."

The top executive also informed that more than 1.5 lakh lemons had been already delivered through the app yesterday. "150,000+ nimboos already delivered. Tequila time it is!" remarked Dhindsa.

In a bizarre incident, Mr Dhindsa informed that around 560 people ordered bitter gourd on New Year's Eve. "Want to personally have a chat with the 560 people who have ordered Karela tonight," he tweeted.

Much like Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, Albinder Dhindsa also stepped up to deliver some orders for the grocery delivering application.

Blinkit operates in more than 30 Indian cities and was acquired by Zomato in June 2022. Both the platforms saw tremendous increase in their orders on December 31 as people planned parties and get-togethers to ring in the new year.