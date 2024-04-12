Man Tries To Scam Woman On WhatsApp Telling Her Husband Is 'Gay', This Happens Next

The post has accumulated more than 232,000 views. (Representative pic)

An X user recently took to the micro-blogging site to share how a man tried to scam her on WhatsApp by falsely claiming that her husband was "gay" and in a relationship with him. His attempt, however, backfired hilariously as the sole basis for his identification of the woman turned out to be wrong. Sharing the incident, the user @Salemschild_ revealed that the fraudster mistook her last name (Habibi) for her husband's, when in fact, it was her father's last name.

"Weirdest shit happened. Someone got my number from idk where. Thought my last name was my husband's and tried to tell me he was gay. Being told my 70-year-old very strict military dad is gay wasn't on my list for 2024. So, I figured I'd humour him," the woman wrote while sharing screenshots of the WhatsApp chat.

Weirdest shit happened. Someone got my number from idk where. Thought my last name was my husband's and tried to tell me he was gay.



Being told my 70 year old very strict military dad is gay wasn't on my list for 2024 😭 so I figured I'd humour him pic.twitter.com/qTXk5aRJnG — Jorjor wel🐾🍉🔻 (@Salemschild_) April 9, 2024

The screenshots revealed that the man, who identified himself as Ahmed, admitted that he learned about Habibi's marriage in February and intended to confront the woman about their supposed relationship. When questioned about how he obtained her contact information, he mentioned, "his car had a payment slip of sorts" which he said a friend misunderstood or assumed to be mrs.

Seizing this opportunity, the woman quipped about her desire to divorce her husband and reunite with her boyfriend, expressing relief at the news. She even hilariously fabricated a story about her husband contracting HIV. She then expressed gratitude for Ahmed's purported loyalty.

The X user shared the post a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 232,000 views and over 2,000 likes. The post also prompted hilarious reactions from social media users.

"This had me in tears. you're a bigger player than him," wrote one user. "This is the funniest thing I've seen all week," said another.

"Hahahaha yar this is so funny. I know how i suppressed my laughter at this hour of night," commented a third user. "I CHOKED AT THE "diagnosed with HIV" LMFAO," expressed another.

One user even asked, "What happened after that?? You stopped at the most intense part of the conversation." Reacting to this, the woman said that the scammer was left speechless, and that she eventually blocked him.