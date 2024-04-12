'This Is Result Of...': Doctor Sheds Light On Plight Of Medical Students At AIIMS Madurai

Dr Chauhan shared a picture showing the condition of the library in the institution.

A doctor recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to shed light on the challenges faced by medical students at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Madurai. In his post, Dr Dhruv Chauhan said that the reputation of AIIMS doesn't match the current reality of the institution. He also stated that the condition of the students at AIIMS, especially in Madurai, is the result of opening so many medical colleges without any basic facilities.

"Today I will show you the condition of AIIMS Madurai and the plight of their medical students crying to their director to shift them," Dr Chauhan wrote in his post. He then went on to share the alleged condition of students at AIIMS Madurai.

“AIIMS” the institution name sounds a big thing no ? But not anymore !



Today I will show you the condition of AIIMS Madurai and the plight of their medical students crying to their director to shift them .



The condition as per allegations :

• No patients in wards for clinical… — Dr.Dhruv Chauhan (@DrDhruvchauhan) April 11, 2024

According to the tweet, the ward lacks patients for clinical examination, students are forced to share a single room with 5 people, and there is a crunch of books in the library. Moreover, students are not allowed to visit the OPD or OT. The doctor also claimed that when the students complained to the administration, they were asked why they joined AIIMS Madurai in the first place.

In a follow-up tweet, Dr Chauhan shared a picture showing the condition of the library in the institution. "AIIMS madurai Library , even local street libraries have more books then this , here they don't have anything for 2nd and 3rd year mbbs students!" the doctor wrote.

AIIMS madurai Library , even local street libraries have more books then this , here they don't have anything for 2nd and 3rd year mbbs students ! pic.twitter.com/z4jnJzILbm — Dr.Dhruv Chauhan (@DrDhruvchauhan) April 11, 2024

When social media users asked why students are studying at AIIMS Madurai, a college which is still under construction, Dr Chauhan clarified that "the answer is AIIMS Madurai has a temporary campus where 3 MBBS batches reside".

"And their students go to GMC ramanathpuram college where they are studying in the "name of Aiims Madurai" and they don't get any facilities because the GMC students are already there and occupancy is not sufficient," he explained.

Dr Chauhan shared the post just a day back and since then it has amassed more than 988,000 views. X users took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

"I joined AIIMS Delhi for my residency and I confess it does give boost in interview and bio including twitter bio . I actually did a walk the talk interview after securing the residency for a news portal. Then after joining I realised it was just another medical college with a name tag. Now I realise your success as a doctor depends on 'street smartness' rather than where you have passed out from," wrote one user.

"I strongly disagree with this post. Any college in its initial phase will have such issues. For e.g. I have seen AIIMS bathinda and AIIMS bilaspur from the start, slow at start for sure, but now the OPD's are full till 6 PM in the evening. All specialites are running with full staff and doctors/surgeons. Talk about the infrastructure, world-class medical equipment has been supplied and installed through HLL. So this post of your make no sense or we shall re visit this post after 3 or 4 years and you will repent for this tweet," commented another.