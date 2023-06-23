Man Tired Of Rejection By Women Spends Rs 66 Lakh On Leg Lengthening Surgery

Dynzell Sigers is a 27-year-old ex-Navy medic.

After being rejected by women for being too small, Dynzell Sigers, a 27-year-old Navy veteran from Georgia, spent $81,000 (Rs 66,44,106) on excruciating limb-lengthening surgery, which increased his height from 5'5 to 6".

"All my life, I struggled with viewing myself as a small person, and no matter what I did to change it, I always felt the same," Sigers, 27, told The New York Post in an email.

"Limb lengthening gave me the opportunity to change my life and the way I perceive life as a whole."

As a teen, he was rejected by his crush because he "was too short and too young for her," he told NeedToKnow.co.uk.

"I held on to that and would always consider my height before approaching women, which would often cause me to miss out on opportunities," the Atlanta native told NeedToKnow.co.uk.

According to the NY Post, for years, Mr Sigers researched how to add some height to his frame, but to no avail-until he stumbled upon a procedure that would later change his life.

Limb lengthening surgery, Mr Sigers said, seemed like a viable option, and he booked his appointment immediately.

"I had no particular inspiration, but I just knew I wanted to recreate my body and mind," said the former Navy medic.

"And what better way than increasing my height and getting in great shape."