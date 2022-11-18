Man Spends Rs 1.2 Crore On Leg Lengthening Surgery To Become 3 Inch Taller

A patient has to undergo a painful recovery process after the surgery. (Representational Pic)

A man spent 130,000 pounds (Rs 1.2 crore) on a leg lengthening surgery to get three inch taller, according to a report in Daily Star. Roy Conn underwent the painful surgery, which involves having both the femurs (thigh bones) broken, because he was "tired" of being five feet six inches. The 68-year-old now stands at 5 feet nine inches after the complex surgery. It was carried out by Kevin Debiparshad, a cosmetic surgeon, who specialises in leg lengthening. Mr Debiparshad runs his clinic in Las Vegas and his clients include workers from Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta.

Speaking about his experience, Mr Conn said, "It (the height) wasn't a major issue. It was just something I was always aware of since being young and, just like you said, I got the time in my life when I could afford it."

"And that's it. I didn't have a real complex about it, I just always felt like I was short. My wife was more worried about it than I and she liked me the way I was, of course, why wouldn't she? So, it was for me, it wasn't for anyone else," Daily Star quoted him as saying.

The duration of the surgery was not very long, but the recovery process was. Mr Conn said it took months.

Dr Debiparshad said that the lengthening process happens in months as it "takes about a millimetre a day".

"It takes you about 25 days to get an inch and nearly two and half months, or so, to capture three inches of length, during the process," he added.

Speaking to GQ earlier, the cosmetic surgeon had said that the procedure costs between $70,000 and $150,000, depending on whether the patient wants to grow 3, 4, 5, or 6 inches.

Dr Debiparshad has also said that patients' thigh bones are broken and metal nails inserted in them that are adjustable. The nails are extended every day for three months with a magnetic remote control.