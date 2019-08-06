Man Throws Fridge Off Cliff, Cops Make Him Drag It Back. Watch

Karma came quickly for a man who threw a fridge off a cliff to mock recycling. He was ordered by police to drag it back up for proper disposal. The incident occurred recently in Spain.

According to BBC, a video of the man throwing the used fridge off a cliff, shot in Spain's Almeria region, went viral on social media. In the video, the man and his companion can be heard saying "We're going to recycle it!" and "Let's see how many flips it can do" after tipping the fridge off into the ravine.

After the video went viral, it caught the attention of Spain's Guardia Civil police, who tracked the man down. CNN reports that they accompanied him to the site and asked him to retrieve the fridge he had dumped there. A video of him at the task was shared by police.

The man has not been publicly named. Courts will now decide the fine he has to pay.

