Man Asks LinkedIn To Add "Open To Marry" Badge, Shaadi.com Reacts

In a unique blend of humour and creativity, Mumbai-based advertising CEO Shubham Gune has sparked a wave of online after posting a playful idea on LinkedIn. Gune, who heads the advertising agency Hinglish, suggested that LinkedIn should introduce a new badge called "#OpenToMarry", much like its professional feature "Open to Work."

Explaining the inspiration behind his post, Shubham Gune said the idea came to him after experiencing several bad experiences on dating and marriage platforms.

He began his post with a question-"Will you marry me?", and further explained that despite numerous attempts, including dating apps, matrimonial sites, and introductions through friends or family, he had yet to find a suitable partner.

Check out the post here:

He believed that if LinkedIn could connect people with jobs, clients, and mentors, why couldn't it also be a tool for finding love?

Gune added an edited profile picture featuring a banner that read "Open To Marry." Using his distinctive advertising style and humour, he encouraged people to join the initiative using the #OpenToMarry tag, connecting the worlds of professional networking and personal relationships.

Professionally, Gune has over ten years of experience in the advertising field. He has worked with over 60 brands in India and has been part of numerous product launches.

In addition to running his agency, he also teaches advertising. His company, Hinglish, operates as a full-service advertising agency.

Social Media Reaction

The post quickly went viral, and got thousands of responses, with people jokingly calling the comment section "LinkedIn swayamvar."

Many users posted humorous comments, one wrote, "99 missed calls from Anupam Mittal," while another suggested, "Your next show should be Shubham's Swayamvar."

A third user noted, "Finally, a hiring post where long-term commitment really means long-term commitment."

The hilarity intensified when the official account of Shaadi.com also commented humorously, "We got LinkedIn Swayamvar before GTA 6."