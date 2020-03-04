Man Steals Versace Necklace, Twitter Thinks He Should Get To Keep It. Watch Why

A man was caught on camera stealing a necklace using a fishing rod.

The crafty way in which one man managed to steal a necklace from a store window has convinced many social media users that he should be allowed to keep it. Police in Australia are trying to catch the thief who used a fishing rod to steal a Versace necklace right off a mannequin through a shop window in Melbourne.

Security footage released by the police shows the man, clad in a blue jacket and matching sneakers, using a fishing rod to snag the necklace. According to ABC News, the theft occurred shortly after 2am on February 24.

The man managed to steal the necklace, valued at $800, after breaking a hole in the shop window and spending three hours trying to hook it.

Watch the footage released by Victoria Police on Twitter below:

WATCH: Security footage shows a man using a fishing rod to remove a Versace necklace from a mannequin within the store just after 2am. pic.twitter.com/9S103jZjv4 — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) March 3, 2020

Since being shared online a few hours ago, the footage has been viewed more than 16,000 times. The bizarre theft has also impressed many, with several social media users joking that he should be allowed to keep the necklace:

Legend, leave him alone. — Odo Toilette (@2_thotty) March 3, 2020

He's legally allowed to keep it — jack (@imveryonline) March 4, 2020

let him keep it — jack (@gritandpoise) March 3, 2020

The store's owner, Steven Adigrati, said that the man managed to break a hole in the window without setting off the alarm.

"It's pretty outrageous and courageous," he said to ABC News. "To think he went back once, then twice, with a fishing rod and a hook, to make a little hole in the window then capture that necklace, I was pretty shocked."

Investigators are now urging anyone with information about the crime to come forward.