Man Spotted Using Apple Vision Pro On Streets Of Bengaluru, Internet Reacts

The Apple Vision Pro, a virtual reality headset, hit the markets earlier this month, generating a wave of excitement among tech enthusiasts. Ever since its launch, several people have been documenting their experience of using Apple's newest breakthrough. Recently, a man in Bengaluru was spotted wearing the headset, with social media users calling it a quintessential "Peak Bengaluru" moment.

Ayush Pranav shared the photo on 'X', capturing Varun Mayya using and testing the headset on the streets of Indiranagar--a bustling locality in Bengaluru. He wrote, ''Bumped into @waitin4agi_ while he was having some fun with his vision pro on the streets of Indiranagar gotta be a @peakbengaluru moment.''

See the picture here:

The picture elicited a range of responses, from amusement to concerns about safety in public spaces. Reacting to the picture, one user joked, ''Eye doctors better be prepared for what's coming.''

Another said, ''Don't try in Koramangala. Full of potholes.'' A third wrote, ''Vision Pro zombies have arrived in the streets of @peakbengaluru.''

Last week, Amit Gupta, the creator of Sudowrite, also shared his experience after using the Vision Pro, via a post on X. Having initially been unsure about trying it out, Mr Gupta ultimately decided to test the tech giant's priciest device during a five-hour flight. He documented several observations about the innovative gadget while aboard a Southwest airplane.

Vision Pro's release by the world's most iconic device maker is a major milestone for lovers of virtual or augmented reality, who see the technology as the next chapter in online life after the smartphone. It's designed for more immersive FaceTime chats, gaming, video, and productivity apps.

Vision Pro is Apple's most expensive bet since the launch of the iPhone more than a decade ago. The AR headset starts at $3,499 and costs more than thrice as much as the priciest headset in Meta's line of mixed and virtual reality devices.