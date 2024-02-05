Man Reviews Apple Vision Pro On A 5-Hour Flight, Shares 8 Takeaways

Mr Gupta said that the privacy it offered was a cherry on the cake.

On Sunday, Amit Gupta, the creator of Sudowrite, shared his experience after using Apple's newest breakthrough, the Vision Pro, via a post on X, formerly Twitter. Having initially been unsure about trying it out, Mr Gupta ultimately decided to test the tech giant's priciest device during a five-hour flight. He documented several observations about the innovative gadget while aboard a Southwest airplane.

"Just boarded a 5-hour flight with Apple Vision Pro. Will I be brave enough to strap it to my face?" Mr Gupta wrote in a tweet.

Nevertheless, his experience proved to be notably favourable. Mr Gupta was able to use the gadget with his Apple MacBook with the display almost closed and more space on the tray. Mr Gupta said that the privacy it offered was a cherry on the cake. Additionally, the old Airpods Pro seamlessly functioned with the augmented reality (AR) headset, a fact corroborated by both Mr Gupta and a fellow passenger who found them genuinely impressive.

Despite these positive aspects, Gupta did observe a lag in the expansive mirrored display. He went on to detail a few other points from his overall experience.

He wrote, "Nice to be able to use my MacBook keyboard with the display mostly closed, with drinks on my tray table. feels less crowded. - nice to have this "private" screen. No one peeking over my shoulder. - mirrored display looks a LOT bigger in actual use than in this video. it's a big laggy. - the "old" AirPods Pro work just fine - disney DRM blocks the movie from this screen recording - I let the vision update to visionOS 1.0.2 last night and my battery was down to 50% this morning! - I paid for Wi-Fi for my MacBook, but the vision can't share it unless I pay for a second device. I wish it could! But since I'm mirroring, it's not a big deal. - my seatmate said "that's cool". no one else has said anything or appeared to notice."

See the post here:

ok ya'll convinced me. i'm that guy



sitting here in coach on southwest with a giant monitor in front of me, watching a movie overhead. i love this.



Observations

- nice to be able to use my MacBook keyboard with the display mostly closed, with drinks on my tray table. feels less… https://t.co/FVF4fLhs0bpic.twitter.com/2HqvDfE8OK — Amit Gupta (@superamit) February 3, 2024

Mr Gupta's post soon went viral with over 3.9 million views and an array of reactions from internet users.

Commenting on the post, a user asked, "How good is the movie experience? Is it 2k-4k?"

Mr Gupta wrote, "exceptional. movies are the thing Apple Vision Pro is best at by far. apple's theatre makes it feel like you're in a movie theatre. I hope all the streaming apps adopt it."

Another user asked, "I'm curious: does enabling an environment (and maxing out the "immersion") make the plane feel less claustrophobic?"

Mr Gupta replied, "Definitely feels more peaceful to have it on. but I miss being able to see my keyboard."



"Sweet demo Amit. Thanks, man," the third user wrote.

Vision Pro's release by the world's most iconic device maker is a major milestone for lovers of virtual or augmented reality, who see the technology as the next chapter in online life after the smartphone.

Apple says there are 600 specifically designed apps and games available for the Vision Pro alongside one million compatible apps.