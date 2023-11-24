Man Spits 'Golgappa' Water In Partner's Mouth, Internet Wants To Unsee It

In the comment section, users condemned the act and called it absolutely disgusting.

Creating reels has become a daily routine for many. Whether it's dancing, modelling or any other type of video, people on the internet are always game for anything and everything, consistently making headlines. And just when you thought it couldn't get any more bizarre, a video has emerged, going viral, and leaving netizens thoroughly repulsed. In the clip, a man is seen drinking 'golgappa' water and then spitting it into his partner's mouth. This couple share their food in the creepiest way imaginable, leaving viewers squirming in utter disgust.

The bizarre act was performed on camera and has swiftly circulated across various social media platforms. It was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user 'desi mojito'. "Yeh sahi atreeka hai gol gappe khane ka (This is the right way to eat 'golgappe')," the user sarcastically wrote.

Watch the video below:

Yeh sahi tareeka hai gol gappe khane ka 🥰 pic.twitter.com/5MMg7DimDy — desi mojito 🇮🇳 (@desimojito) November 23, 2023

The video opens to show the couple standing in front of a street vendor selling golgappe or pani puri. Moments later, after consuming two pieces of street food, the man is seen drinking the golgappa water and gushing that drink into his partner's mouth.

The video surfaced on social media on Thursday and since then it has accumulated more than 417,000 views. In the comment section users, condemned the act and called it absolutely disgusting.

"i want to unsee this," wrote one user. "Then there's me - you put your hands/spoon on my plate and I am done. No way those cooties make way to my body," said another. "Such videos should not be shared at night or in the morning in interest of followers' mental health," jokingly wrote a third user.

Some netizens even pointed out the disgusted look on the street vendor's face. "I am sure that seller has moved shop elsewhere," said one X user. "Panipuri wala reaction is priceless," commented another.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time such videos have surfaced on social media. Earlier, a couple went viral for similar antics in the Delhi Metro. The two were engaged in an intimate act while travelling on the train. As per the video, a woman sipped from a soft drink and then transferred the liquid from her mouth to the mouth of her male companion. Several people on social media were angered by the same and expressed their strong disapproval of the video.