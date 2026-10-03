Man Shares Reason Behind Asking Parents To Stay At Home During Winter

An X user, Arvind Pandey, shared that concerns about winter pollution changed his mind about keeping his parents at home during winter. He said that while discussing their plans, he suddenly thought about the AQI and how pollution affects elderly people.

Pandey wrote, "Yesterday, we were casually discussing whether Mom and everyone could just stay here through the winter. I was thinking they could leave around the end of November or the beginning of December, around the time the wheat-sowing season starts, so there would be no hurry, and they could go comfortably."

He said he wanted them to travel comfortably without any hurry. However, he suddenly began thinking about the AQI and winter pollution.

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Pandey said he did not know how to bring up his concern, so he suggested that they should stay because Diwali was coming.

He said someone should be at home to light the diyas and celebrate Diwali properly.

"It sounded like a simple reason at the time, but honestly, the real thought running through my mind was the pollution and how bad the air gets here during winter," Pandey added.

He wrote, "If even we struggle with the pollution sometimes, I can only imagine how difficult it can be for elderly people who already have breathing issues like asthma or COPD."

He said winter pollution can affect them and that he does not want to take a chance with his parents.

Pandey said this made him think that staying somewhere with cleaner air during the worst months may not only be about comfort, but also about their health and well-being.