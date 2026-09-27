Man Shares Mother Asking AI For Help, Calls Gemini "The Son She Wanted"

A video showing a woman asking Gemini for help with posting a WhatsApp status has gone viral online. The AI guides her through each step, from opening WhatsApp to selecting a photo and uploading it.

The video was shared by Instagram user Mohit Sharma with the text, "Gemini being the son my mom always wanted."

In the clip, Mohit's mother asks Gemini how to open WhatsApp. The AI tells her to use the search option at the bottom of the screen and type WhatsApp.

After she confirms that WhatsApp is open, Gemini explains how to find the Updates section. It asks her to tap the circular icon at the bottom left of the screen. After following the instruction, she says that she has pressed it.

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Gemini then tells her that she is on the Updates screen and explains how to add a new status. It suggests tapping "Add status" or using the camera or pencil icon in the corner.

She chooses the pencil option and tells Gemini that she has pressed it.

The AI then guides her to select the photo option and choose an image from her gallery. It asks her to tap the green arrow button to upload the photo as her WhatsApp status.

After completing the final step, she tells Gemini that the photo has been added.

Gemini responds, saying she did very well.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "Finding joy in little things."

Another user noted, "So cute.

"Satisfaction," added a third user.