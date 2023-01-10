Man Shares Inspiring Video Of His 83-Year-Old Grandmother Winning Gold At Carrom Tournament

The video was shared by the elderly woman's grandson

A majority of people believe that there's a set life span of when to achieve things by attaching a timeline to it. However, it's also rightly said that it's never too late to learn and do things that you really want, despite your age. Many viral videos of elderly people doing exceptional acts only go to prove that age is just a number. Exemplifying the same, an 83-year-old woman from Pune has inspired the internet after her grandson posted a tweet about her accomplishments in the game of carrom.

The woman's grandson, Akshay Marathe, shared a video on Twitter in which she is seen perfectly striking shots while playing against a much younger woman in a tournament. He also proudly shared that she won a gold medal in the doubles category and a bronze in the singles category at Pune's All-Magarpatta City carrom tournament.

"Inspired by my 83-year-old Aaji who won Gold in the Doubles and Bronze in the singles in Pune's All-Magarpatta City carrom tournament against much younger and steadier hands," he said in the tweet.

Inspired by my 83-year-old Aaji who won Gold in the Doubles and Bronze in the singles in Pune's All-Magarpatta City carrom tournament against much younger and steadier hands. 👑👌🎯 pic.twitter.com/Mh1pPnUa2O — Akshay Marathe (@AkshayMarathe) January 8, 2023

In another tweet, Mr Marathe shared two pictures of himself and his friends playing the board game with his ''Aaji'', and cheekily took some credit for her victory. He wrote, ''We can take some credit for practicing with her although @abhijeet_dipke and I got destroyed by Aaji, despite being paired with @PulkitS."

We can take some credit for practicing with her although @abhijeet_dipke and I got destroyed by Aaji, despite being paired with @PulkitS_ 😜 pic.twitter.com/N6mmb8v5ul — Akshay Marathe (@AkshayMarathe) January 8, 2023

The tweet has also left people inspired and many poured congratulatory messages for the elderly woman in form of love and heart emojis. "Love to Aaji, she is an inspiration," said a user while another wrote, "Mind blowing. Fantastic. Superb." A third said, '' Very good & inspiring, big congratulations.''

In another inspiring story of how it's never late to fulfil one's desires in old age, a couple from Maharashtra travelled to see the highest mountain peak in the world, Mount Everest from up and close. As they reached the mountain with the help of a chopper, both of them looked at Everest with eyes full of love, seeming like a dream come true.

