Watch: Man Shares Experience Of Quitting Job And Finding Mental Peace Amid Financial Concerns

A man has gone viral on social media after sharing how his life had changed after quitting his job few weeks ago. In the now-viral video titled 'There is one thing greater than money and it's called peace', filmmaker and creative director Dayal described a newfound sense of freedom, adding that the chronic discomforts he had grown accustomed to disappeared immediately after quitting the job.

"It's been 10-12 days since I've been jobless...and honestly, life has taught me some strange lessons. Where I used to smoke 20 cigarettes a day before, now I don't feel like it. My mind has become so calm that I don't even need to meditate," Dayal captioned the accompanying video.

Dayal said everyday experiences, such as understanding movies and emotions, felt easier to him as he never had the mental space for them earlier. He added that the 'weirdest' part of the entire experience was how his memory had improved.

Earlier, he used to worry about the kind of lie he would tell his superiors so that he could sneak in a break but that wasn't the case anymore.

Dayal conceded money was important for survival, but underlined that without mental peace, it was probably not worth a lot. "Yes, I agree that money is important. Very important. But it's also true that if there's peace, it feels like everything is there... And if there's no peace, even a salary slip seems useless."

Check The Viral Post Here:

'So Relatable'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 1.3 million views and thousands of comments, as a section of social media users agreed with his assessment, whilst others pointed out that not everyone dared to say no to a steady paycheck.

"You said something very nicely brother, you forced me to think about myself for once," said one user, while another added: "Satisfied life is more important than successful life."

A third commented: "So relatable. It's been a month, I left my job and damn the peace I feel is worth it. My brain feels lighter, I have time to enjoy the air and watch the skies. Although my bank account might not be happy but I'm happy."

A fourth said: "Everyone cannot do so or have the courage because they have EMI, school fees, medical bills, so many other expenses and bills to pay."