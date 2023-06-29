Man Seeks 'Potential Co-Founder' As Roommate, Internet Calls It ''Peak Bengaluru'' Moment

Many were left surprised at the monthly rent.

A Bengaluru man's preference for a potential roommate at his rented flat in Bannnerghatta Road has left the internet amused. In a tweet that is going viral, a man named Sankeerth said that he had a specific requirement as to who the roommate should be.

He said he wished that his new roommate was a "Potential Co-founder". Notably, Sankeerth's Twitter bio states that he too was a founder of three companies and had worked in firms such as Dunzo in the past.

''Seeking flatmate (Can be Potential Co-founder if we vibe) for Semi-furnished Flat Near Banerghatta Road. Gated society w. gym, pool,pet dog,fish,greenery. Available: July. No brokerage. Rent: 8.3k/month,'' he tweeted. He also posted four pictures of the flat along with the amenities, mentioning that it would be available from July. Further, he informed that there was no brokerage and the monthly rent would be Rs 8300.

Since being shared, the tweet has garnered several likes and comments. While some were amused with his tweet, others were left surprised at the monthly rent. Many also expressed their interest in becoming his roommate.

One user wrote, ''Can be a “potential co founder” is a show stopper. @peakbengaluru moment.''

A second wrote, ''This in 8.3k rent????''

A third enquired, ''What's the society name?''

A fourth said, ''I will trade my pool facing room with balcony if I get a coder.''