Man Scales Five Floors To Rescue Child Dangling From Window

The incident took place in Zhijiang County, South China on June 6 when a two-year-old boy hung precariously from the fifth floor window. The boy's head was stuck in the grill and kept him from falling down.



Video footage captured shows a man scaling the building through the windows without any protective gear in order to help the child. The man was identified as Zhang Xin. He helped the child climb back up the grille and towards safety.



The boy had been left home alone by his grandmother. She was reportedly received a stern warning from police.

Watch: Man climbs five floors to save child hanging from window pic.twitter.com/BACBvyvCe6 - CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) June 11, 2018

"Epitome of altruism," comments one Twitter user. "China government should give this man a medal for bravery," comments another.



About two weeks ago, a similar incident was seen in Paris when



