Man Regrets Ignoring Long Distance Call From Space

Most people are used to not answering calls from unknown numbers but user EmpatheticApatheist on social media site Reddit is highly regretting his decision to not pick up a call he was getting from space. Posting on the subreddit TIFU, which stands for Today I F***** Up, the user didn't pick up a phone call he was getting from a friend who was aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Detailing the incident he said, “This happened two days ago (Sunday). A friend of mine is currently on his second mission to the ISS. I saw a call come in on my iPhone and the caller ID said “Us Gov.” I first had that thought / feeling you get when the principal calls you to their office. “Crap. What did I do that I thought I got away with but maybe I didn't?!” I was in the middle of something with a bunch of people and showed them what it said on my phone and everyone was all "Don't answer it!" Between everyone's suggestion and my gut feeling of being in trouble, I sent it to voicemail. Turns out it was my buddy calling from SPACE. I had a chance to speak to someone that wasn't on Earth and screwed it up. First thing he said in the voicemail was “You probably saw a call from Us Gov and turned it down.” I know he'll call again, but damn I feel like an idiot right now.””

The International Space Station is a research platform, about the length of a football field and is orbiting some 250 miles (400 km) above Earth. The ISS was born in part from a foreign policy initiative to improve US-Russian relations following the collapse of the Soviet Union and end of Cold War rivalry that spurred the original US-Soviet space race.