Man Plays 'Pasoori' On Rabab In Viral Video, Internet Amazed

Mr Malik is a musician and an award-winning Kashmiri Rabab player.

The craze of 'Pasoori' is far from over. There are different videos on social media where people can be seen singing the famous song and making the instrumental version of the same. These videos won millions of hearts all over the internet.

And now, a Kashmiri artist has released another instrumental version of the song on a Kashmiri Rabab. It shows the craze of the song is not yet over.

The viral video has been shared by Sufiyan Malik on Instagram three days ago with caption, “Played the all-time favourite “Pasoori” on Rabab.”

The video has garnered over 1.7 lakh views and more than 10,000 likes so far.

Users have flooded the comment section with their beautiful remarks praising the artist.

“Masha'Allah thank you for this,” commented a user.

“Make a ringtone out of it please,” added another.

When 'Pasoori,' sung by Pakistani musicians Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, aired on Coke Studio Season 14 in February, it sent ripples throughout the music world. Several Instagram users have since shared amazing videos with the track. Others have also shared recordings of themselves humming the upbeat song.

Last month, a Dutch singer won hearts on the internet by singing the catchy song with much enthusiasm and gusto. Emma Heesters, who is known for making covers of popular Indian songs, shared the cover of Pasoori on social media, which people evidently adored. In the clip, Ms Heesters is seen energetically performing the lively number, covering it with the perfect rhythm.

The massively popular track combines folk sounds with popular music.



