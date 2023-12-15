Punjab Man Performs Paragliding On E-Scooter, Video Goes Viral

Stunned locals recorded the pilot performing paragliding on e-scooter.

A fascinating video has emerged from Himachal Pradesh that shows a paraglider flying in the air on an electric two-wheeler. The strange sight caught the attention of locals who recorded the video on their mobile phones and posted it on social media where it went viral. The paraglider had removed the battery of the two-wheeler to reduce the overall weight and avoid any issue during the flight. The unique incident took place in Bandla Dhar, one of the popular tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh.

The pilot named Harsh carried out paragliding on Thursday. This was the first time that such an attempt was made from the tourist site.

Harsh was excited after successfully completing the flight and claimed this is perhaps the first time that someone sat on a two-wheeler during paragliding.

Harsh is from Punjab and a trained paraglider.

Bandla Dhar is among the three top acro paragliding sites in the world. It is a style of paragliding that involves performing acrobatic manoeuvres while in the air. These manoeuvres include loops, turns, wingovers and infinity tumbling.

The site also offers stunning view of the Govind Sagar reservoir.

Paragliding, a thrilling adventure sport, allows participants to soar through the sky with a parachute-like wing that floats with the help of the wind. Pilots launch from elevated points, harnessing rising air currents to gain altitude and navigate the skies. The simplicity of the equipment and the freedom it provides make paragliding accessible to a diverse range of participants.

It demands skillful control and understanding of meteorological conditions, so that a proper strategy can be devised. Paragliding offers an exhilarating experience for adventure enthusiasts seeking an adrenaline rush.