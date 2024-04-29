Man Pays Rs 3 Lakh Fee To Get Marriage Proposals For Daughter From Rich Families. Internet Amused

The post gained a lot of traction on social media.

People often go all out to find the perfect match for their children. One such incident, shared by a user on social media platform X, shows lengths a father went to for his beloved daughters' happiness. The post claims that the man spent Rs three lakh "as fee" to get proposals from wealthy families - those with a turnover of more than Rs 200 crore. The extravagant affair has caught netizens' attraction and sparked a huge debate about how much people are willing to spend on weddings.

"A friend's dad paid 3 lacs as a fee to only get rishtas from families with 200 Cr+ turnover," the user Mishka Rana posted on X, asking others if they will do the same.

A friend's dad paid 3 lacs as a fee to only get rishtas from families with 200 Cr+ turnover!



Comments soon started pouring in and the post soon received nearly 2.5 lakh views.

"Make sense. Gotta pay premium for high quality leads," commented one user. "Depends upon what is net worth of uncle/how much of it will daughter inherit/or if daughter is worthy of it (beauty, intellect, job, position, medals). Elites should marry elites there is no harm," commented another.

"Very normal. This fee is a filter to get creme de la creme. The matchmaker's fee is usually 1-2% of the total expense of the marriage. Example - A wedding costing Rs 1 Crore would get the broker Rs 1-2 lakh easily. This is then adjusted with the initial fee paid," a third user said. "VVVVIP Shaadi," another user commented.

The post hasn't revealed anything about the family, or the platform where the fee was paid. Ms Rana, however, replied to a user that the father's net worth is "in crores".