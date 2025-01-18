Man Loses 35 Kg Weight, Reveals 10 Foods To Avoid For Faster Fat Loss

In today's world of junk food, irregular routines, and disrupted biological clocks, it's easy to gain extra weight. However, once those extra kilos settle in, they're tough to shed. It takes a lot of effort and diet control to get back in shape. When someone manages to do this brilliantly, their "fat to fit" journey often goes viral.

Several social media influencers are sharing their fat loss journeys on different platforms. However, experts advise against following these routines blindly; consulting a certified expert is always necessary.

Recently, a social media user, Ansh Tripathi, shared how he lost weight and listed 10 foods to avoid for faster fat loss.



Watch His Weight Transition Journey Here:

1. Sweetened Breakfast Cereals: Many breakfast cereals marketed as healthy are high in sugar and lack fibre. Choose whole grain cereals or oats with no added sugars.

2. Flavoured Yoghurt: Fruit-flavoured yoghurt often contains added sugars. Opt for plain Greek yoghurt and add your own fresh fruits for flavour.

3. Instant Noodles: While convenient, instant noodles are high in refined carbs, sodium, and unhealthy fats. Replace them with whole grain options or homemade noodle soups with fresh veggies.

4. High-Sugar Beverages: Packaged fruit juices, sweetened teas, and energy drinks are high in sugar and empty calories. Drink water, herbal teas, or unsweetened beverages instead.

5. Creamy Salad Dressings: Mayonnaise-based and other creamy dressings are high in unhealthy fats and calories. Use olive oil-based vinaigrettes or yoghurt-based dressings for a lighter option.

6. Processed Cheese Spreads: Cheese spreads are often high in sodium and unhealthy fats. Opt for natural cheese slices or spreads without added ingredients.

7. High-Calorie Biryani: Traditional biryani can be high in calories due to the use of ghee, fried onions, and fatty meats. Choose biryani with lean meats or vegetables and limit portion sizes.

8. Sweetened Flavoured Milk: Flavoured milk drinks like rose milk or falooda are loaded with sugar. Make your own flavoured milk at home using unsweetened milk and natural flavouringss like cardamom or saffron.

9. Restaurant Buffets: Buffets often encourage overeating with a wide variety of high-calorie dishes. Choose smaller portions and focus on filling your plate with salads, grilled proteins, and vegetables.

10. High-Calorie Dals and Curries: Cream-based dals and rich gravies can be high in calories and unhealthy fats. Opt for simple, lightly spiced dals and curries made with lentils, beans, or vegetables.