Man Looking For Internship Delivers Pizza Along With CV: '100% Getting An Interview'

The way to apply for jobs has seen tremendous transformation over the years. Gone are the days of mundane cover letters and generic resumes. Some candidates often showcase their unique talents and skills in creative ways that grab attention and leave a lasting impression. One such incident was shared by Antimetal CEO Matthew Parkhurst on X who received an internship application along with a box of pizza. The CV was attached to the top of the box by applicant named, who was "super excited" by the opportunity. The US-based startup is a cloud cost optimisation platform provider.

The applicant also attached a handwritten note, explaining that he wanted to apply for the role of an engineering intern with Antimetal. He said in the note that the pizza is a "bribe" for the hiring team to visit his website and check out his work.

"Inspired by Antimetal's brief stint as a slices as a service company, please enjoy this pizza. I've also brought a copy of my resume as an application for the engineering intern position. I'm super excited by the opportunity and am driven to do what it takes," reads the note attached by the man.

Mr Parkhurst liked the idea and said David is "100% getting an interview".

"Another internship application - came to our office and dropped off a pizza with his resume. Even pushed a PR to fix 2 links in our docs prior. 100% getting an interview," the Antimetal CEO said in his post on X.

The post attracted a lot of comments from users who wanted to know if David will get the internship. "There's more to filter on than just effort," Mr Parkhurst said while replying to a user.

Last month, former product marketing manager, Marta Puerto, went viral for her unique video resume. After being laid off, Ms Puerto decided to try a new approach to stand out in the job market. She created a video CV showcasing her skills and experience in an entertaining way.

The video showed her seamlessly switching between six languages and highlighted her various skills, like marketing herself as a product.

The video was shared widely on social media, with many praising Puerto's creativity.