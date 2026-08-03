Man Lists Expenses Parents Face While Raising A Child In India, Internet Reacts

A content creator has started a discussion on the cost of raising children after claiming that parents in India may spend around Rs 1.39 crore on a child by the time they turn 18. His video has sparked debate on social media about the financial side of parenthood.

In an Instagram video, content creator Vikhyat Singh said he wanted to calculate the cost of raising a child in India. He said he did not want kids and decided to estimate the expenses parents are likely to face from pregnancy until the child turns 18.

Singh began with pregnancy-related expenses. He estimated that parents could spend around Rs 3 lakh on doctor consultations, medical tests, medicines, maternity clothing, and delivery at a private hospital.

Watch Video Here:

According to him, the first two years of a child's life could cost around Rs 6 lakh, including diapers, food, vaccinations, and other essentials.

He further estimated that parents could spend around Rs 15 lakh on food between the ages of two and 18. Singh said education would be the biggest expense, costing around Rs 33 lakh, including play school, annual school fees, books, uniforms, and school trips.

His calculation also included Rs 9 lakh for tuition, Rs 5.4 lakh for healthcare, Rs 9 lakh for entertainment, Rs 7.2 lakh for clothes, Rs 4 lakh for gadgets, Rs 8 lakh for sports and extracurricular activities, Rs 8 lakh for transport, and Rs 32.4 lakh for renting a bigger home to accommodate a child.

After adding all the estimated expenses, Singh said the total came to around Rs 1.39 crore.

He argued that the actual cost would be even higher because his estimate did not include college fees, inflation or the opportunity cost of investing the money elsewhere. Singh claimed that the real expense could easily cross Rs 2 crore, adding jokingly that it was comparable to the on-road price of a BMW M4 Competition.

Social Media Reaction

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with users debating whether the financial cost of raising children outweighs the emotional rewards of parenthood.

One user commented, "We're all here to work, earn, and build a life. Money will keep coming and going, and we'll keep working for it throughout our lives. But the joy, love, and purpose a child brings into your life are simply unmatched."

Another user noted, "Nothing gives you more joy than having a baby."

"I have a child, and I would say no amount of money can replace the happiness of having her in my life," added a third user