Man Kisses Snake On Head, Helps It Shed Skin. Internet Asks 'Why?'

Snakes evoke a primal fear rooted in human evolution. Their slithering motion triggers an instinctual response, heightening anxiety in many people. This fear, known as ophidiophobia, often stems from cultural myths, folklore, and media portrayal, casting snakes as symbols of danger. But there are some people who can catch snakes and hold them in their bare hands. The video of one such person, posted on Instagram, is making waves on social media in which he is seen helping the snake shed its skin and even kissing the reptile.

The caption of the Instagram post has compared the process of shedding skin to opening a Christmas gift.

"Best caption wins. Unwrapping Christmas Presents be like," reads the caption. The video has amassed more than 1.6 million views.

In the clip, a man is seen removing the dead skin from snake's eyes and then helping the reptile remove it entirely.

The man holds the snake gently and starting from its mouth, peels away the skin from its body. At one point, the snake wriggles out of the man's hand as he keeps holding to the dead skin.

Before starting the process, he kisses the deadly-looking snake on its head. In the end, the reptile and the man are seen facing each other.

The video has given goosebumps to several Instagram users.

"Why do I feel people that play with wild animals will one day lose their life to that same wild animals? It's called wild for a reason and shouldn't be treated like a domestic animal," commented one user.

"Are you sure it's not too early to do this, I mean it might hurt if it's not time yet," said another.

Others appreciated the man's gesture and praised him for helping the snake shed its skin, especially from its eyes.

Snakes shed their skin, a process known as molting or ecdysis, for various reasons. As snakes grow, their skin becomes rigid and less elastic. Shedding allows them to accommodate their increasing size and remove parasites or damaged skin. Additionally, it helps in the regeneration of cells, ensuring the maintenance of a healthy and functional outer layer.

This remarkable adaptation is vital for a snake's survival, promoting flexibility and maintaining optimal sensory perception. Shedding is a natural and essential aspect of their life cycle, signifying growth and adaptation to their ever-changing environment.