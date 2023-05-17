Man Kisses A 12-Feet Cobra, Video Will Give You Goosebumps

The man can be seen kissing the cobra in the video.

The average individual typically gets shivers down their spine when they see a cobra snake. But recently, a video went viral that shows a man named Nick kissing a massive cobra on the back of its hood.

"Would you kiss a 12-foot King Cobra?" Bishop asked in the description of the video he posted on his Instagram page.

Watch the video here:

Nick's ability to hold the extremely dangerous snake without getting bit inspired a lot of admiration on the internet.

Nick Bishop is a self-proclaimed animal handler and snake wrangler, and he has posted several videos of him handling the dangerous creature on his Instagram page. In addition, he has a sizable social media following because of the videos he posts about his interactions with snakes and other reptiles.

According to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, cobras are venomous snakes related to taipans, coral snakes, and mambas, all members of the Elapidae family. Snakes in this family cannot fold their fangs down as vipers can, so the fangs are generally shorter. They kill their prey by injecting venom through their fangs. The venom is a neurotoxin that stops the victim's breathing and heartbeat. A cobra only attacks a human if it feels threatened. As with any venomous snake, a bite from a cobra can be deadly if not treated properly.