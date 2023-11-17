Video: Panic In Nashik As 2 Leopards Enter Homes, Roam In Streets

CCTV footage showed the big cats moving in and out of houses.

Two leopards were spotted roaming around Maharashtra's Nashik city on Friday, causing panic among residents. One of the animals has been caught by forest officials while they are searching for the other.

The first leopard was seen in the heart of the city's Savata Nagar area while the other was spotted over 5 kms away in Govind Nagar. CCTV footage showed the big cats moving in and out of houses and walking around in narrow lanes of the city.

One video shows a leopard slowly exiting a home and crossing the street while another showed the animal taking a leisurely stroll on an empty street with houses on either side and doors left ajar. Another clip shows the cat cowering behind parked cars as locals raise alarm. One of the leopards is also seen running into an under-construction building as people on the street scream and run away from the spot.

After panic spread in Savata Nagar, the forest department was contacted and efforts were started to catch the big cat. The animal was finally captured near a house and tranquillised. Videos recorded by residents show forest officials carrying the big cat out on a stretcher.

Forest officials are still looking for the other leopard near Govind Nagar.

This comes weeks after another leopard was seen roaming the streets of Bengaluru for several days before its eventual capture. The big cat successfully evaded being caught and was seen on CCTVs across the city as residents feared for safety. At the end of the four-day long operation, forest officials had to open fire at the animal to capture it. The leopard died at a veterinary hospital while being treated for injuries.