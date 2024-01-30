On CCTV, Leopard Enters Ghorakhal Temple In Uttarakhand, Roams Around

A leopard entered the famous Ghorakhal temple in Uttarakhand's Nainital on Monday morning. The big cat was seen moving around the temple premises in a CCTV recording.

In the video, the leopard enters the complex around 3.40 am on Monday and is seen slowly walking around the Golu deity's temple. Another camera angle shows the leopard cross a open area inside the temple complex.

CCTV recording from that night show that leopard stayed inside the temple rpemise for a while before finally leaving.

Leopards have been frequently spotted in residential areas across the country.

On January 21, a leopard entered a residential area in Haryana's Hisar and attacked two people before it was captured after a seven-hour rescue operation.

The leopard was spotted by a hawker selling newspapers around 7 am in Rishi Nagar. Later, the leopard was seen in CCTV footage of the area, they said.

