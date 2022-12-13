Man In UK Attacks Parents For Sending Him To Boarding School 40 Years Ago

Son beat up parents after a 40-year grudge against going to boarding school.

A British man who was angry at his parents for sending him to boarding school when he was only 11 years old. The man has been identified as Ed Linse, 51, who has held a grudge against their parents for the past 40 years.

Ed Linse, a failed businessman, was charged with the attempted murder of his father at first, but a guilty plea of causing grievous bodily harm with intent was accepted instead.

According to Metro News report, Ed Linse broke into his parents' 1.2 million-pound farmhouse in Nether Alderley, Cheshire, in the middle of the night on April 22 and battered his 85-year-old father Nicholas Clayton and his 82-year-old mother Julia.

According to Yahoo News, Linse attacked his father in his bedroom, leaving him with serious wounds to his head, ear, and hand. His father also suffered a bleed on the brain and spent five weeks in the hospital. He then moved into the room where his mother was and hit her on the head, leaving her with a lump and bruising on her back.

Linse, a father of two, stated during the attack that he believed he should be compensated for his "suffering" at an unnamed all-boys public school in the 1980s.

Prosecutor Nicholas Williams said: "His mother describes how, despite now being 51 years old, he never ceased telling them how unhappy he was when he was sent away to boarding school as a child.

"She describes how he has had a 'bitter feeling' towards them ever since then. Despite, or perhaps because of, their difficult relationship with him, they had sought to assist him financially over the years."

Mr Williams added: "Mrs Clayton told her son that she was scared of the defendant, who justified his demands on the grounds that he believed his parents "owed" him some type of compensation for his suffering. The defendant suffered during his traumatic teenage years, mostly while he was away at an all-boys boarding school.

