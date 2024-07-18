Man Finds Worms Inside Amul Buttermilk He Ordered Online, Company Apologises

The post went viral, drawing shocked reactions from the public.

The usage of food delivery applications has increased significantly in recent times. As our lives have become fast-paced, it serves as a convenient option and helps save time. However, there have also been growing issues regarding quality, late delivery, wrong delivery, and misplaced items. Now, one such incident has come to light and has sparked concern about the food service industry. Taking to X, user Gajender Yadav claimed he found live worms in a carton of Amul high-protein buttermilk he ordered online.

"Stop Buying products from @Amul_Coop website. Hey Amul you have sent us WORMS along with your high protien buttermilk. I am writing to express my deep dissatisfaction after discovering worms in the buttermilk I purchased recently," Mr Yadav wrote while sharing photos and videos as evidence.

Take a look below:

🚨 Stop Buying products from @Amul_Coop website 🚨



Hey Amul you have sent us WORMS along with your high protien buttermilk.



I am writing to express my deep dissatisfaction after discovering worms in the buttermilk I purchased recently. This experience was incredibly..... pic.twitter.com/vmLC4rp89z — Gajender Yadav (@imYadav31) July 17, 2024

The video showed white worms crawling on the carton. The picture, on the other hand, showed the rotten milk he received. "Almost half of the packets were opened/torn and buttermilk was already rotten. Extremely bad smell were coming from the buttermilk," Mr Yadav wrote in the following post, urging Amul to take prompt action.

He even posted screenshots of an email he sent to Amul, demanding they collect the evidence for testing. "I don't want any false accusation from @Amul_Coop later," he wrote.

I have sent an email as well attaching all evidence and asked them to collect by today for their testing. I don't want any false accusation from @Amul_Coop later.https://t.co/QpWL9fhZJQpic.twitter.com/Za6yN4mPDh — Gajender Yadav (@imYadav31) July 17, 2024

In an update, Mr Yadav mentioned that Amul had apologised for the incident. He said that Amul Kanpur was sending someone to resolve the issue and promised a refund. They also offered to replace the product, however, Mr Yadav declined and was asked to dispose of the infested boxes.

In another post, he shared that he received a call from Amul's Gujarat Head Office. "They are SORRY FOR THE INCIDENT. They have checked the timeline & as per them.....this happened because of delay from their logistics team/partner. They have assured me that they are taking this incident very seriously," he wrote.

Update 2



Call received from Amul Head Office, Gujarat. They are SORRY FOR THE INCIDENT. They have checked the timeline & as per them.....this happened because of delay from their logistics team/partner. They have assured me that they are taking this incident very seriously — Gajender Yadav (@imYadav31) July 17, 2024

Mr Yadav also wrote that he has advised Amul to ensure dairy products are delivered within three days, emphasising that delays harm the brand's reputation. Amul promised to pass on the feedback and work on it.

Since being shared, Mr Yadav's post has garnered more than 400,000 views. Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "OMG mine just came yesterday and I had 2 servings. This is extremely concerning."

"This is alarming. I have been ordering from their website, haven't faced this issue. Are the products also impacted?" commented another.

"this is unacceptable. needs to be taken a strong action against amul for their unhygienic, unhealthy and expired food items. don't they even check the products on a regular basis?" expressed a third user.