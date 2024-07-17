Dosa For Rs 20, Idli For Rs 10: X User's Post Showing Bengaluru Restaurant's Prices Leaves Internet Shocked

The post has garnered nearly 500,000 views.

Finding a budget-friendly meal in any restaurant these days is rare. A simple order of a main course, appetiser and dessert sets us back by quite a considerable amount. People also complain about the small quantities of food and high prices. However, a woman was recently left surprised after seeing the cheap prices at a South Indian restaurant in Bengaluru. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), user Sahili Totale shared a photo of the menu and compared it with the famous Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, which is known for its South Indian cuisine.

"What in the Rameshwaram are these prices," Ms Totale wrote while sharing the picture. In the next line, she also disclosed the location of the restaurant - Bengaluru's Taaza Thindi restaurant, which is in Jayanagar. According to the picture of the menu, a single idli and vada at the restaurant costs Rs 10, while a masala dosa costs Rs 20.

What in the Rameshwaram are these prices.

📍: Taaza Thindi pic.twitter.com/VfRc8xSrMX — Sahili Totale (@swagilitotally) July 14, 2024

Ms Totale shared the post a few days back. Since then, it has garnered nearly 500,000 views.

Reacting to the tweet, one user wrote, "This is wayy better than rameshwaram." Another added, "You guys are so lucky the prices are insane. In goa we get overpriced South Indian food in so called new age QSR outlets. Dosa is Rs 120- Rs 150 and tastes like crap."

"Wow! This is what I used to pay 15 years back in Mumbai. Wish they came with this pricing or even marginally higher in Mumbai," commented a third user.

"Masala dosa rates - Shravana Bhavan : Rs 200; Haldiram : Rs 250; Most Delhi/ Mumbai eateries : Rs 150- 200; Rameshwaram :Rs 120. And they taste like sh1t. N Gopady Srinivasa Rao's Taaza Tindi at Rs 35. And most Udupis / darshinis at Rs 50-80. Best taste too," shared a fourth.

"Oh wow the prices are same as June 2023. I went there last june and it is surely my favourite south indian place in Bangalore," expressed another. "Taza thindi is hands down amazing food joint ... loved it must must visit place for veggi people," wrote one user.

"This is dirt cheap, in NCR normal restaurants like Haldiram's sell masala dosa for approx Rs 250," commented another.