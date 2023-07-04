Man Finds Hidden Handwritten Note From 1975, Tracks Down Woman Who Wrote It

The handwritten letter was discovered by a carpenter

A 14-year-old girl's message, written 48-year-ago was found hidden in a bottle behind a wall in an ancient house in Tazewell County, Illinois, US. The letter was discovered by a carpenter and the handwritten note soon made its way to the social media platform.

Dakota Mohn, the carpenter was restoring the house when he stumbled upon a message on the living room wall's framework "Note 9/29/1975" and arrows pointing to a notch in the wood. He followed the arrows and came across a secret compartment containing a bottle with a two-page note written by 14-year-old Stephanie Herron. Surprisingly, the man also located the woman who wrote the letter.

Talking to Journal Star, Mr Mohn said, "My crew was in there demolishing the front living room of the house. I was cleaning up debris and I looked up and saw the lettering on the wall that said 'Note.' I stuck my cell phone in there and took a picture and saw it in this bottle. Took it out and read the note."

Taking to Facebook, Mr Mohn wrote, "I have found a lot of cool things in my career as a carpenter but this one tops it off."

See the post:

The post soon went viral and it reached Stephanie Herron's sister, Amanda Birkey. In her comment, she revealed, "Stephanie is my sister. The baby was born the next day! And then l followed 2 years later. I loved that huge house. If l could move it to some different land l would."

In fact, Stephanie Herron also commented on the post. She wrote, "Hi, I wrote this note - it is so neat that it was found. My sisters and I loved time capsules which were in the news leading up to America's Bicentennial. By the way, my sister was born the next day."

Stephanie Herron is now Stephanie Poit. The 61-year-old woman now lives in New York, US with her husband and five children. Expressing her astonishment, she said, "I was shocked, absolutely shocked, when I heard about the note. Honestly, I forgot all about it. Life goes on, years go by. I can't believe how much this has struck people. I've gotten notes from people who remember me as a kid growing up in Green Valley. It was a good place to grow up."

"And I'm getting notes from people I don't know, teachers a lot of them, who are inspired to have their students do the same thing now. Hey, I guess I'm a Facebook sensation," she added.