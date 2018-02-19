Man Finds Baby Snake Among His Clothes. One Bite Could Have Proven Fatal The eastern brown snakes are considered the second most venomous snake in the world.

The snake was found in a house in Eumundi, a small town in Queensland, Australia



A man in Australia woke up to a slithery surprise in his house when he found a highly venomous snake hiding in a pair of shorts. The man had woken up to get his son ready for school. When he reached out for his shorts in the bathroom, he was shocked to see a tiny snake fall out of them and crawl into the shower. The man contacted Luke Huntley, a local snake handler from the Australian town of Eumundi, to help capture the snake.The video, posted on his Facebook page Snake Catcher Noosa , begins with the professional explaining how the tiny snake was found."Actually, originally he was inside a pair of board shorts. Thankfully, this guy came out of the shorts before the shorts were put on," the snake catcher says while pointing to the pair of multi-coloured shorts left on the floor.The video shows the baby snake inside the shower, almost camouflaged with the colour of the floor tiles. The snake catcher picks up the tiny serpent using one end of a black bag and safely puts it inside.The eastern brown snake is considered the second most venomous snake in the world, the snake catcher writes on Facebook. He tells NDTV that the young ones too possess the same venom potency as the adult snakes.Click for more trending news