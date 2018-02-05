Man Falls From Balcony, Gets Stuck On Advertising Board. Watch Rescue

He fell from his balcony and got stuck on an advertising board outside his building.

Offbeat | | Updated: February 05, 2018 14:18 IST
23 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Falls From Balcony, Gets Stuck On Advertising Board. Watch Rescue

The man was rescued by firefighters.

An 86-year-old man fell from his balcony and fortunately got stuck on an advertising board outside his building. The incident took place recently in east China's Anhui province. According to CCTV+, the unnamed man fell from his balcony on the second floor in Anqing City, Taihu County. He was rescued when firefighters showed up with a ladder to help him down.

The firefighters first try to rescue the man by pulling him out. When that fails, they secure him with a length of rope to prevent him from falling down any further.

A video shared by CCTV+ shows them climbing up the advertising hoarding to cut off the steel bars that had the old man stuck. He is then helped down the ladder by the firefighters in the final stage of the rescue.

Watch the video below:



Comments
Close [X]
Only a few days ago, another heroic video has emerged from China where a man was seen risking his life to rescue a child hanging from a third floor balcony.


 

Click for more trending news


Trending

ChinaRescueman falls from balcony

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................