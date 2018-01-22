Man Climbs Over Balcony To Save Child Trapped On Third Floor Awning

The incident occurred on January 19 in Hangzhou in China's Zhejiang Province. According to CCTV+, the child was left unsupervised in her home on the fourth floor when she slipped and fell out of a window. She ended up the window canopy below. To make matters worse, the awning was old and giving way in places. The little girl was in a scary predicament but thanks to the Good Samaritan, she was saved in the nick of time.
Long Chunqun, a store owner close to the building, was among the first to rush to the girl's aide. He climbed over one balcony into the other to rescue the girl. A pet store owner, identified as He, held his feet while he reached out for the child and pulled her back up into the house.
