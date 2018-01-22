Man Climbs Over Balcony To Save Child Trapped On Third Floor Awning

The window canopy was torn in places

The child, left unsupervised in her fourth floor home, had fallen out of a window.

The dramatic moment a man climbed over balconies to save a toddler has been caught on camera. Footage captured shows the man rescuing the child trapped on the awning of a third floor window in China.

The incident occurred on January 19 in Hangzhou in China's Zhejiang Province. According to CCTV+, the child was left unsupervised in her home on the fourth floor when she slipped and fell out of a window. She ended up the window canopy below. To make matters worse, the awning was old and giving way in places. The little girl was in a scary predicament but thanks to the Good Samaritan, she was saved in the nick of time.

Long Chunqun, a store owner close to the building, was among the first to rush to the girl's aide. He climbed over one balcony into the other to rescue the girl. A pet store owner, identified as He, held his feet while he reached out for the child and pulled her back up into the house.

The video makes for a scary watch but thankfully, the child was saved. Take a look at the video below:



