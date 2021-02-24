Man Fakes His Own Kidnapping To Get Out Of Work

Police say they found Brandon Soules, 19, with his hands tied behind his back.

Most people would jump at the chance to skip a day of work, but one man in Arizona went to extreme lengths in order to get some time off from his job. Police in the city of Coolidge have said that a 19-year-old faked his own kidnapping to get out of work.

Police say they found Brandon Soules, 19, with his hands tied behind his back and a bandana stuffed in his mouth on February 10. A photo of the teen, released by police, has gone viral on social media.

The man named Brandon Soules was arrested last week after being convicted of lying to law enforcement officers, Coolidge police in Arizona said

Mr Soules initially told cops that two masked men had kidnapped him, hit his head and knocked him unconscious. He said the men drove him around in a vehicle before dumping him in the area where he was found.

However, further investigation of the incident revealed several inconsistencies in Mr Soules's account of his kidnapping.

"An extensive investigation was conducted by Coolidge detectives and evidence was discovered showing his story was fabricated and no kidnapping or assault occurred," Coolidge Police Department said in a statement.

Mr Soules later admitted during questioning that he had made up the whole story in order to get out of work, and was arrested for falsely reporting a crime. According to the Daily Mail, he has also been fired from his job at The Tire Factory.

Commander Mark Tercero told ABC News: "He informed us that he, at first, stuffed a bandanna in his mouth and afterward he took off his own belt and bound his hands with his own belt. He laid on the ground and scooted out to the side of the road where somebody could see him and waited."