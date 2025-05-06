Man Develops Painful Skin Disease After Wearing Unwashed Thrifted Clothes

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A TikTok video warns of risks from wearing unwashed second-hand garments. A man developed a contagious skin infection from unwashed thrifted clothes. Experts advise washing all thrifted items to prevent potential skin issues.

Thrifting has become a go-to trend for fashion lovers looking to save money while scoring stylish finds. In India, markets like Delhi's Sarojini Nagar and Janpat have long been hotspots for affordable, trendy clothes, much like the famous Chor Bazaars known for second-hand treasures across the world.

But a viral video on TikTok is now sparking serious conversations about the hidden risks of wearing thrifted or second-hand clothes without proper washing, the New York Post reported.

In the video, a young man revealed how his habit of wearing unwashed second-hand clothes led to a painful skin infection. According to his post, he developed severe itching on his face, followed by large boils. Doctors later diagnosed the condition as molluscum contagiosum - a contagious viral skin infection.

Experts are weighing in, too. Frances Cozen, senior lecturer at Cornell University, explained that second-hand clothes are often treated with harsh chemicals to preserve them, which can trigger severe skin reactions.

Reacting to the viral case, New York-based dermatologist Dr Charles Puza issued a strong warning. She advised that all thrifted or second-hand clothes should be washed thoroughly before use. "Unwashed clothes can not only cause molluscum contagiosum but also fungal infections like ringworm," she cautioned.

As thrifting continues to grow in popularity, experts urge shoppers to stay mindful. Always wash your finds - no matter how stylish - before slipping into them, to avoid unwanted skin troubles.