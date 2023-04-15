Users said that they would ''buy the clock in a heartbeat.''

Ever since the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT, users all over the world have been figuring out what experiments they can do with it. Now, a man has created an AI clock that uses ChatGPT to create tiny poems to tell time. Designer and blogger Matt Webb developed a rhyming clock that uses ChatGPT to create a short two-line rhyme that also tells the time for every minute of the day.

''I made an AI clock for my bookshelves! It composes a new poem every minute using ChatGPT and mysteriously has this enthusiastic vibe which I am totally into,'' Mr. Webb wrote and shared a few images of the clock.

See the post here:

I made an AI clock for my bookshelves! It composes a new poem every minute using ChatGPT and mysteriously has this enthusiastic vibe which I am totally into https://t.co/HPFyCKoXABpic.twitter.com/eJb0QGpNmq — Matt Webb 🌸🌼🌸 (@genmon) March 17, 2023

In a subsequent tweet, he shared more images of the clock and wrote, ''Hand on heart I did not include this kind of motivational positivity in the prompt! I did describe the room from its pov, so it sometimes refers to books or the rug, or its own self as a small e-ink screen Tbh I can't look away. I need to get lunch but it's compelling & magical.''

Hand on heart I did not include this kind of motivational positivity in the prompt!



I did describe the room from its pov, so it sometimes refers to books or the rug, or its own self as a small e-ink screen



Tbh I can't look away. I need to get lunch but it's compelling & magical pic.twitter.com/KTlHIMi6Pc — Matt Webb 🌸🌼🌸 (@genmon) March 17, 2023

I mean… where is this even coming from. I feel so nourished. BY A CLOCK



Anyway if you like this then check out my blog. Here are the top posts of 2022 👉 https://t.co/n2wkDf67D2pic.twitter.com/e2yuYqUrh1 — Matt Webb 🌸🌼🌸 (@genmon) March 17, 2023

Speaking to The Verge, Mr. Webb explained that the clock is powered by an old Inky wHAT screen and a Raspberry Pi that he previously had set up as a regular text clock. He'd been experimenting with OpenAI's (the creator of ChatGPT) language models for a while and came up with the idea of linking the two, the report said.

''There's a single prompt to ChatGPT, and the clock uses OpenAI's API. The time is a parameter to the prompt. The prompt instructs the AI to respond with two rhyming lines, and encourages it to be imaginative and profound,'' said Mr. Webb.

Meanwhile, the tweet has gone viral, and many users said that they would ''buy the clock in a heartbeat.''

One user wrote, ''This is a very cool project! And it is a genius way to integrate ChatGPT.'' Another commented, ''This truly enjoyable moment in time, when the most creative people I know get their hands on something new and start testing it to the limits, in public, as a shared journey. Matt Webb's poem clock, for one.''

A third said, ''okay. take my money and my job AI. I love this.'' A fourth added, ''This is hilarious and awesome. The best type of tech.''