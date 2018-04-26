Man Cut Down Guard Rail To Make Wife's Commute Shorter. He Did It Twice

CCTV footage from Thursday night shows the devoted husband walking down a street in Guangdong's Dongguan city, reports the Shanghaiist. He is then seen using a power tool to cut through the metal rail as sparks fly.
The man, who remains unnamed, says that his wife puts up a stall on the other side of the road and had to walk a few hundred extra meters each morning because of the barrier.
On being questioned by the police, the man confessed that he had done this earlier as well. However, he claims that his wife did not know that he was the one making the guard rail disappear.
Last year, also in China, a man was fined for repainting the lines on the road to make his ride to work easier.
