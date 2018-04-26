Man Cut Down Guard Rail To Make Wife's Commute Shorter. He Did It Twice Just so his wife would not have to walk an extra few hundred metres every morning

The guard rail had been put up to separate the two sides of the road.



Most of us have grumbled about the long commute to work at some point in our lives. One devoted husband in China decided to take matters into his own hands to make his wife's walk to her workplace every morning shorter by a few hundred metres - and he did so by cutting down the guard rail that separated one side of the road from the other.CCTV footage from Thursday night shows the devoted husband walking down a street in Guangdong's Dongguan city, reports the Shanghaiist . He is then seen using a power tool to cut through the metal rail as sparks fly.The man, who remains unnamed, says that his wife puts up a stall on the other side of the road and had to walk a few hundred extra meters each morning because of the barrier.On being questioned by the police, the man confessed that he had done this earlier as well. However, he claims that his wife did not know that he was the one making the guard rail disappear. Watch his video here Last year, also in China, a man was fined for repainting the lines on the road to make his ride to work easier.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter