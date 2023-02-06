Man Creates Presentation For His Dating App: ''Why You Should Go On A Date With Me''

The presentation was titled, "Why You Should Go On A Date With Me''

Needless to say, dating apps define modern love these days. Over the last decade, apps like Tinder, Grindr, Bumble and Hinge have completely transformed the way people meet and date. However, with plenty of fish in the sea, meeting the right person can be a challenging task, and so is making one's dating profile stand out from the crowd. Nowadays, many users love to show their creativity on these dating websites and make their profiles interesting. Speaking of which, a man on Twitter decided he wanted to create a profile that was far from generic.

The Twitter user named Nairit made a ''convincing'' presentation complete with bullet points for his dating app profile and shared pictures of the slides on Twitter.

See the tweet here:

my new dating app photos pic.twitter.com/oXabFOJ73j — Nairit (@N4irit) February 3, 2023

The presentation titled, "Why You Should Go On A Date With Me," talks about his hobbies that do not involve football or F1 but squash, his ability to take Instagrammable photographs, his capacity to make songs, his love for dogs and travel.

He also mentioned that he was raised by his mother and called himself a man "written by a woman". In addition, he said that he has never sent an ''unsolicited d**k pic.'' He ended the presentation by adding a few testimonials from his father, ex-girlfriend and others.

In the comment section, he admitted that he was inspired to make the presentation by a user named Kyle.

Since being shared, the tweet has gone viral, with more than 5 lakh views, 3155 likes and close to 520 tweets so far. While some were impressed with his efforts, others didn't find it special.

One user wrote, "It's cute, especially the I was raised by my mum so I am basically written by a woman. All the best." Another wrote, '' This so well made I'd swipe right just to say it's well made lol.''

However, a third added, ''bro's flexing the bare minimum.'' A fourth said, '' If you have to make a presentation to convince women to date you....'' Another added, '' 5 stars for effort, 3 stars for content, 2 stars for originality.''

