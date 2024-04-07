Man Buys School Bag For Struggling Uber Driver's Daughter, Internet Reacts

The driver sent Mr Verma "a picture of his daughter smiling like an angel."

Kiran Verma, founder of Simply Blood, recently shared a heartwarming incident that restored people's belief in kindness and humanity. Mr Verma shared his encounter with an Uber driver. He said that the driver was receiving calls from home, however, he was repeatedly ignoring them.

"I booked an Uber cab today, the driver picked me and he started the ride. During the ride, he got calls and he disconnected 2-3 times. After that I insisted him to pick up the call. He did and the sound from the other side was quite audible to me. It was his daughter and she was asking for a school bag. The driver repeatedly tried to ignore first but later he asked his daughter to handover the phone to his wife. He said 'I am trying to save little money but can't afford to buy a new bag atleast in next 2-3 days as I recently bought books for our daughter and need to pay monthly bills'," Mr Verma wrote in the caption.

Hearing this, Mr Verma understood the man's hardship as a father and decided to surprise him. He changed his drop location and upon reaching the destination, he asked the driver to come with him. He bought the driver a school bag for his daughter from a store and said that he made the payment through his wife's account. "I changed the drop location while he was on call with his wife and as soon as we arrived I asked the driver to come with me. The thing I was going to buy is quite heavy. The driver (a humble man) came with me without asking me anything. I took him to a bag store and bought one school bag. I made the payment from my wife's account as I didn't have enough in my account," he said on Facebook.

Mr Verma said that the driver was "speechless" and thanked him. The driver asked for his number and later he sent him "a picture of his daughter smiling like an angel." The founder of Simply Blood added, "This one picture was more valuable than any money could buy."

Concluding the post, he said, "We often come across bad drivers using services like #Ola or #Uber but sometimes we meet Superheroes also known as Fathers. I don't have words, how rich I feel after this. But gratitude to each and every father who never let their kids down. Even in the worst situation they are going through. I am sure my wife won't get angry on me for spending from her money. Just be kind and help anyone in need, the world would look beautiful."

Since being shared, the post has amassed over two lakh reactions on Facebook.

"They say money can't buy happiness But see you bought happiness for that little angel .. God bless," said a user.

"Thanks for sharing this lovely incident. Few days back I also heard one of my society maids talking to my neighbour aunty that her daughter is demanding home made pizza in evening as it was her birthday but she couldn't get all ingredients as cheese is costly. I bought all items and called her an hour later to give her everything to make pizza for her little birthday girl that evening and she was happy more than anything. M glad that we could help such people and make others happy if we can. We should help like this more often," wrote a person.

A person wrote, "Good on you Kiran. Not just for doing what you've done, but also posting about the same, so that the message reaches out to all, and hopefully even inspire some to emulate & do their bits too. Really made my day!"

"You know what! Your action will inspire more people to be a real human," said another person.