Man Breaks Into California Zoo, Gets Bitten By Lion On Foot

The man was bitten by a female lion on his foot. (Representational Image)

Let this be a cautionary tale for anyone who thinks they can avoid paying heed to those "no-trespassing" signs at zoos. A man ended up being bitten by a lion after he broke into Fresno Chaffee Zoo in California.

Fresno Police received a call about an intruder at the zoo on September 19, reports abc30.com. The man was identified as Julio Mendez. He was trying to escape security by climbing an 18-foot high mesh when he was bitten by a female lion on his foot. Police also found drug paraphernalia on him.

"They are incredibly strong, and they are dangerous. They have both of course claws and massive canine teeth, and so this person got very lucky about the injuries they received," Scott Barton, Chaffee Zoo Director told abc30.com. "We have a very professional and well-trained team and this was brought about by human behavior, not by animal behavior," he added.

Fresno Chaffee Zoo also shared a post about the incident on Facebook.

According to DailyMail, the man received medical attention and has been issued a citation for trespassing.