Man Asks Blinkit To Let Him Deliver Flowers To Girlfriend. CEO Reacts

On Valentine's Day, a user on Blinkit asked the delivery executive to take him along as the parents of his girlfriend were not letting her step out on the special day. Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa shared the screenshot of the chat between the man, named Manoj, and Blinkit support leaving the internet in splits.

"India is clearly not for beginners," Mr Dhindsa wrote while sharing the Blinkit post on X where the man can be seen making the unconventional request.

India is clearly not for beginners 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/JIqwpls2pN — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) February 14, 2024

The post quickly went viral across social media platforms. The post has amassed over 1 million views on X. The social media sympathised with the man and requested Blinkit to fulfil the man's request, while others labelled it "scripted".

A user wrote, "Charge fees and let him deliver. New Revenue source for you guys, everyone's happy."

"You should consider revising your social media marketing strategy. While the script is good, making slight adjustments to the chat timing could enhance realism. Nonetheless, it's entertaining," another user commented.

"Scripted. Bro never seen such a response time on chat support in life. I am sure your creative guy is a beginner," the third user wrote.



Meanwhile, Blinkit saw a remarkable surge in rose sales on the occasion of Rose Day.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa revealed that the quick commerce company had delivered more roses by 11 am than it did all day in 2023.



