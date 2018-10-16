Man Adopts 'Adorable Dog' For Company, It Turns Out To Be A Rat

Pictures of the animal have gone viral on Chinese social media.

A very strange story is currently going viral in China, and it involves a man and his rather unusual pet. According to Shanghaiist, the story is about a man who recently adopted a dog, but soon realised it was a rat. Bizarre, right? You're not alone in thinking that. An account of the incident, posted by the unnamed man himself in a blog post, had hundreds of readers scratching their heads at this misunderstanding.

According to the blog post, dated September, the misunderstanding took place when the man went to his friend's place in a "small mountain village" in China. There, he and his friend found a small, black dog at the door of his friend's house.

"It was dark at the time, and my friend could not see well," wrote the man, adding that they felt sorry for the dog and decided to adopt it.

However, as time went by, the man realised that there was something wrong with it, particularly as it did not grow any hair and did not run like a dog.

And so, the man posted a blog with pictures of the animal in late September, asking netizens for their help in identifying it. He soon got his answer.

Netizens identified the animal as a bamboo rat - a nocturnal rodent that lives in southern China and mostly feeds on bamboo.

Shanghaiist reports that the man decided to give his pet away as he did not know how to care for it. The bizarre incident went viral on Chinese social media after it was picked up by a local website two days ago.

This isn't the first time that a pet dog has turned out to be something entirely different. Something similar happened to another man in China when he discovered the dog he had been raising for three years was actually a black bear.