Watch: Man Adopted Puppy Three Years Ago, Turned Out To Be A Black Bear

Well, that's because the puppy was actually a black bear.
The man says he didn't know. To be honest, we think the "puppy" looked like a bear all along.
But the owner claims he was surprised to see the "puppy" grow up to be 1.7 metres tall and 80 kilograms heavy in just eight months which is when he finally realised it wasn't a puppy he was raising. For people's safety, he chained the black bear and put it inside a cage.
The bear continued to live chained up inside a cage till local forest department officials discovered the animal in February. Authorities informed the man it was illegal to keep the black bear as it was a protected species. The bear was moved to a animal rescue and breeding centre in Yunnan's Lijiang city.
