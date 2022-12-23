Man Accidentally Prints Neighbour's Dental X-Ray On 90 Christmas Cards, Internet In Splits

The now-viral photo has received 1,21,3000 likes and hilarious comments

A man from California, US accidentally printed his neighbour's dental X-ray on Christmas cards. Dan White, took to Twitter to share that he selected the wrong photo to edit and he ended up printing 90 Christmas cards. The note on the card read, "Merry Christmas: The Whites". The man was trying to design the card by using a photo printing application, Shutterfly, the app allows customers to choose pictures from their camera roll, insert text and clip art, reported New York Post. But for Mr White, it took a rather comic turn, he chose a picture of his neighbour's dental x-ray and the results were hilarious.

"Selected the wrong photo from my camera roll so now I have 90 of these," Dan White wrote on Twitter, along with graphic X-ray photos of teeth.

In a follow-up tweet, he explained that he kept Mike's dental X-ray on his phone because he has such great teeth. He added that he wanted to show it to his dentist and say "give me this."

Tried to use the Shutterfly mobile app to design my Christmas cards. Selected the wrong photo from my camera roll so now I have 90 of these. pic.twitter.com/QrxUQUillP — Dan White (@atdanwhite) December 14, 2022

The now-viral photo has received 1,21,3000 likes and hilarious comments. A user commented, "Santa Flaus," while another user wrote, "Merry Christmas from the pearly whites. With a smile like that, you gotta show it off."

A user recommended that he should paint the teeth green, "Hey Dan maybe you could paint them green so they look like Christmas trees?" The fourth user wrote, "my initial thought is about how many teeth this mouth has."

The fifth wrote, "Your Christmas cards will be unforgettable! Do you honestly remember who gave you a card with a wreath vs. who gave you a card with a manger scene versus who gave you a card with a Christmas tree? Probably not. People will remember these, though!"





