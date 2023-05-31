Man Accidentally Plays 'Titanic' Song On Plane While Sitting Next To Kate Winslet

Ms Olsen played Ms Dion's legendary anthem from Titanic, "My Heart Will Go On"

Content creator Chris Olsen's hilariously awkward mid-flight moment with Kate Winslet has taken the internet by storm. Mr Olsen recounted the brief run-in he had with an Oscar-winning actress on a recent flight from Cannes to London.

Recently, Celine Dion cancelled her concert tours for 2023 and 2024, after being diagnosed with a neurological disorder known as stiff person syndrome. Since it was in the news, Ms Olsen played Ms Dion's legendary anthem from Titanic, "My Heart Will Go On," out loud, without realising that Kate Winslet was seated next to him.

The content creator sat in the second row instead of his assigned seat in the third row. He sat next to a woman occupying the window seat. “What I don't realise is that my AirPods are not yet connected so Celine starts playing out loud. I'm just kind of skipping through her top hits at this moment like It's All Coming Back to Me Now plays for a second, I Surrender plays for a second, My Heart Will Go On plays for a little bit and this is all happening out loud but I don't realise it," Chris Olsen further explained.

A flight attendant soon approached Mr Olsen and inquired about his seat number. He soon realised that he was sitting in the wrong row. He apologised to the woman in the window seat, and thought to himself that she looks "familiar".

Olsen was trying to recollect if he had met her before. He saw a script placed in her bag. He quickly took a photo of her side profile and examined the image. He soon realised that he was sitting next to the Oscar winner Kate Winslet.

Mr Olsen wrote in his caption, "KATE IF YOU SEE THIS IM SORRY I DIDN'T KNOW."