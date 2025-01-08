Makar Sankranti 2025: Date, Timing, Rituals, And Regional Celebrations Explained

Makar Sankranti is one of the important festivals in India, which is dedicated to the Sun God and marks the end of winter. Also known as the harvest festival, Makar Sankranti marks the transit of the Sun into Makara Rashi (Capricorn constellation or zodiac). Makar Sankranti 2025 is on Tuesday, January 14th. It heralds the start of longer days, and the Sun moves northward, which is why this period is known as Uttarayan and is considered very auspicious. Makar Sankranti is celebrated according to the lunar calendar, so it falls almost on the same day every year.

Auspicious Time for Worship, Donation, and Bathing on Makar Sankranti:

Punyakaal: 09:03 AM to 05:46 PM on 14th January 2025

Maha Punyakaal: 09:03 AM to 10:48 AM

These are considered the most auspicious times for worship, making donations, and performing sacred baths on Makar Sankranti.

Rituals:

Holy dip: People take a dip in holy rivers like the Ganges to cleanse themselves.

Puja: Prayers are offered to the Sun God, Surya, for blessings and prosperity.

Feasting: Special dishes like til ladoo (sesame seed balls), khichdi, and pongal are prepared and shared.

Kite flying: A popular activity, especially in Gujarat, where people fly colourful kites.

Charity: People donate to the needy and perform acts of kindness.

Regional Celebrations:

Lohri (Punjab): Bonfires are lit and celebrated with folk songs and dances.

Pongal (Tamil Nadu): A four-day harvest festival with colourful decorations and offerings to the Sun God.

Bhogali Bihu (Assam): A harvest festival with bonfires, feasting, and cultural performances.

Maghi Saakhi (Himachal Pradesh): Locals in Himachal Pradesh observe Magha Saaji as Makar Sankranti. Sankranti is known locally as Saaji, and the month is called Magha. People visit the temples on this day to seek the Lord's blessings and take a plunge in the area's sacred rivers.